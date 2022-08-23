Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Help 1000s of less-fortunate kids with backpacks and school supplies

Back-to-School Drive
Are you able to help children in the area who are less fortunate? Salt Lake City Mission is helping with a back-to-school giveaway.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 15:22:08-04

Salt Lake City Mission's Back-to-School Giveaway will help thousands of children in need with backpacks and school supplies.

In addition, the giveaway will also provide clothing and other essential needs to deserving families who have school-aged children.

Join them on August 27 from 10am to 3pm at the Christian Life Center on 1055 North Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

Needed items include:

  • Backpacks
  • Pencils/pens/highlighters/crayons/markers
  • Spiral notebooks/3-ring binders/folders
  • Sharpeners/scissors/glue
  • Calculators/rulers

You can give a secure online donation here.

For more information please visit: saltlakecitymission.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere