Help 1000s of less-fortunate kids with backpacks and school supplies

Salt Lake City Mission's Back-to-School Giveaway will help thousands of children in need with backpacks and school supplies.

In addition, the giveaway will also provide clothing and other essential needs to deserving families who have school-aged children.

Join them on August 27 from 10am to 3pm at the Christian Life Center on 1055 North Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

Needed items include:



Backpacks

Pencils/pens/highlighters/crayons/markers

Spiral notebooks/3-ring binders/folders

Sharpeners/scissors/glue

Calculators/rulers

You can give a secure online donation here.

For more information please visit: saltlakecitymission.org.