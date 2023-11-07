Help bail Morgan out of jail!

United Way of Northern Utah (UWNT) is celebrating 90 years of service!

As a pre kick-off to their 90th birthday, they are hosting a fundraiser called Jail N' Bail on November 7 & 8.

The community-based organization partnered with local law enforcement to “arrest” roughly a dozen prominent individuals, including FOX13’s Morgan Saxton, all in the name of making a positive impact.

Each individual arrested stays “locked up” until their bail is paid for by community members, like you.

The money raised will go toward fulfilling the mission of UWNU which is unite people and organizations to build a healthy, stable and well-educated community where individuals, families and neighborhoods thrive.

Help bail them out!

