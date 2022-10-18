Watch Now
Help Children at Primary Children's Hospital Have a Happy Halloween

Halloween Costumes Needed!
No kid wants to be in the hospital on Halloween but you can help make the holiday better with this costume and candy drive.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Oct 18, 2022
Being in the hospital is no fun, especially on holidays like Halloween.

But you can help the little patients at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital have a great day by donating a costume, candy and Halloween buckets.

Joyce University, a nursing and health sciences college, is holiday a drive to bring joy during this holiday season.

They are in need of these items:

  • New/ unused Halloween costumes, especially infant/ toddler sizes
  • Halloween candy
  • New/ unused Halloween outdoor inflatables
  • Halloween candy buckets

For the past two years, Joyce University has met 100 percent of the Halloween needs for Primary Children's.

You can drop off donations to Joyce's campus, 12257 Business Park Drive in Draper, Utah 84020. There are bins in the front campus atrium.

Or you can have Amazon deliver right to the campus. Just have them go to Joyce University
c/o Halloween drive
12257 Business Park Drive
Draper, UT 84020

For more information please click here.

