Help Children at Primary Children's Hospital Have a Happy Halloween

Being in the hospital is no fun, especially on holidays like Halloween.

But you can help the little patients at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital have a great day by donating a costume, candy and Halloween buckets.

Joyce University, a nursing and health sciences college, is holiday a drive to bring joy during this holiday season.

They are in need of these items:



New/ unused Halloween costumes, especially infant/ toddler sizes

Halloween candy

New/ unused Halloween outdoor inflatables

Halloween candy buckets

For the past two years, Joyce University has met 100 percent of the Halloween needs for Primary Children's.

You can drop off donations to Joyce's campus, 12257 Business Park Drive in Draper, Utah 84020. There are bins in the front campus atrium.

Or you can have Amazon deliver right to the campus. Just have them go to Joyce University

c/o Halloween drive

12257 Business Park Drive

Draper, UT 84020

For more information please click here.