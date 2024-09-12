Help children in Utah have a bed of their own to sleep on at night

In unison with other chapters across the United States, the Syracuse chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building beds for children in need, will host its annual Bunks Across America event on Saturday, September 14, 2024 starting at 10:00am in the Syracuse Walmart Supercenter parking lot.

The event will bring together volunteers, community partners, and local businesses to build bunk beds for children in Northern Utah who don't have a proper place to sleep.

The goal is to build 60 beds with as many as 200 volunteers, including associates from 11 local Walmart stores.

Walmart stores will also donate bedding and pillows for these beds.

An estimated two-to-three percent of children in Northern Utah are without beds. These children often sleep on couches, in crowded beds with other family members, or even on the floor.

Having a safe and comfortable bed of their own is crucial for their physical and mental well-being and development.

To sign up and learn more about how you can get involved, please visit shpbeds.org/chapter-ut-syracuse.

