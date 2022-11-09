Help end homelessness this holiday season

Being homeless for the holidays is something Kristi Smith understands all too well.

She and Cyndi Harris, the program director for Rescue Mission Women Center in Salt Lake, joined FOX13's Morgan Saxton on 'The Place' to talk about their experience.

"Our homeless neighbors feel like they are forgotten," Kristi said.

Fortunately, the Rescue Mission helps with an annual banquet to provide meals and hope during the holidays.

On Wednesday Nov. 23, Rescue Mission of Salt Lake with the help of 80 volunteers will host a Thanksgiving Banquet.

The Rescue Mission is planning on serving more than 1500 Thanksgiving meals to Utah's homeless community.

"We are cooking 130 Turkeys with hundreds of food boxes going to the working poor facing food insecurity over the holidays."

Not only will it be a full Thanksgiving meal but opportunities to join the Rescue Missions New Life Program, including job and housing referrals.

Haircuts, clothing and vaccinations will also be available.

Rescue Mission of Salt Lake is in need of the following gently used items:



Coats

Hats

Gloves

Jeans

If you are able, please drop donations at 463 South 400 West, Salt Lake City.

Visit RescueSaltLake.org to learn more.