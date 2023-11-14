Help feed food insecure families this holiday season

Salt Lake City Mission is on a mission to get more donations than ever before for their holiday campaign: 'Harvest for the Hungry'

Help provide a meal for every hungry person in the community.

The project helps to put a holiday meal on the table this Thanksgiving and Christmas for those who are food insecure.

They are looking for non-perishable food items, frozen turkeys and whole chickens, canned veggies and fruits, boxed stuffing and mashed potatoes, along with holiday pies.

Pastor Shawn Clay, executive director for Salt Lake City Mission, said the need is always there and financial donations are also welcome.

SLC Mission is excepting donations on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until December 16, with the exception of November 25.

Donations can be dropped at the center along Redwood Rd in Salt Lake City.

For more information, please call (801) 355-6310.

