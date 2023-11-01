Help feed thousands of hungry Utah kids

Can you believe that almost 14,000 students in Salt Lake City schools don’t know where their next meal will come from!

USANA Kids Eat is working to change this. So far this year, they have delivered more than 395,000 meals to children in 65 schools from Ogden to Herriman.

USANA Kids Eat kicked off their 2023 Holiday Food Bag program today! The bags are bigger than the weekend backpacks, to help kids get through Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks.

Individuals, families and organizations can help USANA Kids Eat and buy food to fill the bags.

For more information how you can donate food, donate monetarily, or volunteer go to a UsanaKidsEat.org.