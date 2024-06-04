Watch Now
Help feed Utah kids this summer

National Volunteers' Week
It's National Volunteers' Week, and a local organization needs your help.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jun 04, 2024

As part of National Volunteers' Week, USANA Kids Eat is asking for volunteers to help hungry kids in Utah.

Hunger is a real problem in Utah.

More than 56,000 children along the Wasatch Front wonder if they will have food to eat today. 

Michelle Benedict, Global Programs Director for USANA Foundation, joined FOX13's Morgan Saxton in-studio to explain how the community can participate.

Volunteers help us support fundraising and packing events, pack backpacks, process and restock the packline, and deliver food to kids.

To learn more visit their website.

