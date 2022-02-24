Watch
The Place

Actions

Help for moms suffering from postpartum anxiety & depression

Six years ago today a Utah mom died on a freeway. Now her husband is sharing her story to help others going through postpartum depression and anxiety.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 15:27:22-05

Eric lost his wife, Emily, to post-partum anxiety in 2016 and since then Eric has been on a mission to raise awareness and improve resources for moms who suffer.

Eric co-founded The Emily Effect foundation and has worked extensively in the community to raise awareness around pre & postpartum anxiety & depression (PPD and PPA).

While working to improve the local resources for suffering moms, Eric became familiar with Lyndsey Proctor, with Serenity Recovery and Wellness.

Serenity Recovery & Wellness offers treatment services to women who are dealing with pre & postpartum anxiety & depression.

Together they are all working to provide a practical resource for moms who are suffering.

For more information go to The Emily Effect or Serenity.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere