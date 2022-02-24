Help for moms suffering from postpartum anxiety & depression

Eric lost his wife, Emily, to post-partum anxiety in 2016 and since then Eric has been on a mission to raise awareness and improve resources for moms who suffer.

Eric co-founded The Emily Effect foundation and has worked extensively in the community to raise awareness around pre & postpartum anxiety & depression (PPD and PPA).

While working to improve the local resources for suffering moms, Eric became familiar with Lyndsey Proctor, with Serenity Recovery and Wellness.

Serenity Recovery & Wellness offers treatment services to women who are dealing with pre & postpartum anxiety & depression.

Together they are all working to provide a practical resource for moms who are suffering.

For more information go to The Emily Effect or Serenity.