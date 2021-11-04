Help hungry Utah kids over the holidays with the USANA Kids Eat Holiday Food Bag Program

USANA Kids Eat is a non-profit organization that is 100 percent dedicated to helping hungry kids in Utah get the meals they need.

They pack and distribute over 800 backpacks each week. Each backpack is filled with 7 meals so that means up to 5600 meals are provided each week!

Each Friday they deliver the backpacks to schools from Ogden to Herriman so that kids who are food insufficient have enough food from Friday to Monday when they are not able to get school lunch.

Director Michelle Benedict explained that they’re launching their Holiday Food Bag program to help kids get through those longer school breaks.

USANA Kids Eat is looking for Utahns who want to join the Holiday Bag Program.

Whether you do this individually, include your family, or even get your neighborhood involved - all volunteers are welcome!

Here's what you need to do:

o Sign up on their website UsanaKidsEat.org

o Go to USANA in West Valley to pick up the large bags for packing (or you can use your own)

o Use the shopping list provided and then pack the food in your home.

