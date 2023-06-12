Help kids get ready for school at the Putting For Pencils golf tournament

Salt Lake City Mission is all about helping members of the community who have fallen on hard times.

Pastor Shawn Clay says the need is increasing all the time, and many times families who just can't afford to feed their kids are walking through their doors.

They're asking the community to come together in support of children who need extra help getting ready for the upcoming school year.

Putting For Pencils is a charity golf tournament on July 15 at Rose Park Golf Course.

Families in need of help with be there to take part in the fun. Salt Lake City Mission will also be distributing school supplies, clothing, food and other essentials.

Also on Friday, June 16, 2023 they are hosting a Father's Day BBQ.

You can learn all about the services Salt Lake City Mission provides at saltlakecitymission.org.