Help protect our kids and community!

Trust lands were set aside from Utah's creation to generate money for beneficiaries.

The lands must be used to make money; its a legal responsibility, according to Michelle McConkie who is the executive director of The State of Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration’s (SITLA) Board of Trustees.

The beneficiaries of trust land revenue include public schools, juvenile justice services, state hospitals, teaching colleges, universities, and reservoirs.

"The funds generated were meant to be an 'innovation' fund meant to help advance education by providing additional money to schools," she explained.

Trust lands contributed over $95 million to public schools in 2021, according to McConkie.

Today schools and SCC determine how best to use that money in each school.

Hundreds of millions of dollars are distributed to schools across the state. "These are not public lands and this is not the general operating budget schools receive," McConkie said.

