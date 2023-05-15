Help put an end to bullying by taking part in this fun, free race

Playworksis the leading nonprofit in our community leveraging the power of play to transform children's social and emotional health.

It currently serves more than 60 schools in Utah and reaches more than 32,000 children directly and through professional training services.

Desi Arends, Regional Director for Playworks Utah, says the program uses proactive strategies to engage students at recess.

Playworks teaches teamwork, cooperation, conflict resolution, and leadership skills to help kids have a better experience at school and a brighter future.

Playworks also has a Junior Coach Leadership Program to create the leaders of tomorrow. Children are empowered to be a leader both in the classroom and out.

Stephen Foxley from Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah is the Chairman of the Playworks board and says teachers at schools with the program report that bullying behavior is reduced and students feel safer at school.

Kids are more physically active too, that's important too because many children are too sedentary — increasing their risk for poor physical health now and as adults.

They are celebrating the successful Junior Coach leaders by inviting everyone to help reduce bullying in Utah elementary schools with a Race to Reduce Bullying on Saturday, May 20, 2023, starting at 8:50 a.m.

Tickets are free, but you must sign up to participate. You can sign up and learn more at playworks.org/utah.

