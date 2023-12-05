Help refugees have a happy holiday season in Utah

When the pandemic broke out in March 2020, Ken Garff Automotive Group decided to do a 42-day project to buy from community businesses and give back to community people, organizations and businesses in need, as a temporary gesture.

At the end of that cycle, Ken Garff employees loved serving the community so much that the "temporary" program, called "We're 'Hear' for You" (to play off of Ken Garff's popular "We Hear You" advertising campaign), and has continued throughout 2023.

More than 1,000 employees have served this past year and companywide they've had more than 2,000.

During the course of the "We're 'Hear' for You" program, those employees have donated bikes to kids, bought groceries for seniors and much more.

Now they're helping to make sure refugees living in Utah have a happy holiday season.

On December 16, they will be helping to host a Celebration of Light Holiday gathering for local refugee families with Utah Refugee Connection.

Ken Garff Automotive Group is collecting donations for bananagrams to help with literacy, and Bop It as well for some family fun.

They are also are looking for teeturtle or squishmallow donations because a lot of these children and have been through trauma, and something soft is helpful, and the teeturtles help communicate emotions.

If you would like to help this upcoming refugee project, go to Serverefugees.org or on Instagram @Serverefugees.

