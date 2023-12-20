Help your dog get through the holidays filled with guests, food and other excitement

Kenna and Russ Bishop are the owners of Maligator Kennels and they joined us with tips for dog training, especially when you may be having lots of company and excitement during the holidays.

They suggest training your dogs inside dog-friendly stores to get them used to people, but start out during times when the stores aren't their busiest.

They say it's also important to use biological enrichment like scent games and chews to help them get worn out, both physically and mentally.

If you'd like to have help with training, Maligator is offering a "Home for the Holidays" package, which covers door manners, table manners, and guest etiquette.

You can learn more at maligatorkennels.com.

