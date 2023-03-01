Help your kids find their superpowers with KidStrong

KidStrong is a milestone accelerator for kids.

They can start in the program when they are first walking, and continue to the age of 11.

Kristina Cox, KidStrong owner, says, "We help parents discover their child’s superpowers and build future-ready kids who are confident making friends, run the playground, and raise their hand high in the classroom."

She says they help parents build stronger, smarter and high-character kids.

Their curriculum is science-based, created by their in-house child development experts and includes sports, physical challenges and physiology as well as brain development.

To learn more please visit kidstrong.com.