Help your teen or tween be the hero of their own story

We, as a society, are losing too many kids to lack of hope, lack of strength, and lack of purpose.

That's why Elysia Butler founded The Hope Hero — a nonprofit with the mission to catch teens and tweens before they fall victim to these things.

Butler told us she wants kids to become heroes of their own stories!

The Hope Hero is providing opportunities for youth to truly discover the hero within as they develop a mindset of purpose and resilience to rise above challenges.

Teens and Tweens can get involved by joining The Hope Hero Academy which empowers kids with armor of resilience and tools to build self-confidence and have the courage for whatever challenges come their way.

They offer 1.1 coaching, group coaching, and even have a self-study option that will be available on March 13, 2023.

The Hope Hero Parenting Academy will be coming soon as well.

Butler has a book titled Become the Hero of Your Own Story: 52 Tips to Teach Today's Teens.

There are a limited amount of books, and you can DM Butler on Instagram if you're interested in those.

Otherwise the books are available in digital format on thehopeherofoundation.org.