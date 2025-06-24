Helping law enforcement families buy homes is the mission of Intercap Lending

June is National Homeownership Month, a great time to talk about a grant that helps law enforcement families buy a home.

That's the mission of Missy Fuller with Intercap Lending. She has been in the industry for 30 years and has seen how life-changing home ownership can be.

"My brother is a police officer, and I know the commitment, stress and sacrifice that comes with the job. That's why I'm so passionate about advocating for those who serve."

Missy told us about a $25,000 interest-free, forgivable grant available right now through Utah housing for law enforcement and correction professionals.

"This is a rare opportunity and I want to make sure our officers don't miss it," says Missy.

She explained that recent enhancements have made this grant even more accessible, including:

-There are exceptions to the first-time homebuyer rule, so don't assume you're not eligible!

-The grant is forgivable after 5 years if you remain in law enforcement in Utah.

-You may receive up to a 0.250% reduction in your interest rate, depending on the loan structure.

-And in most cases, you won't need an additional down payment.

Missy specializes with matching this grant with the right loan programs to maximize your buying power and get you into a home faster.

Intercap Lending is based in Utah, they know the market and care about the communities.

You can find more information at intercaplending.com.

