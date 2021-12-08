Helping the community one project at a time

Ken Garff Automotive Group is always there to help us, and they've been doing it all year long.

Jenny Whelan General Sales Manager, Jaguar Land Rover Lehi, shared with us what the 21 Ken Garff dealerships in Utah have been doing the past 2 years during the pandemic to giveback to the community.

• In 2021 they have completed 32 projects in Utah alone which has helped thousands of Utahns.

Employees LOVE the program, and the "We're 'Hear' for You" Community Service Program is now at the core of the culture at Ken Garff and treating people RIGHT.

If you known an organization that needs help you can suggest it at kengarff.com/hear-for-you.