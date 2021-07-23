Her puppies have been adopted, now it's this sweet mama's turn

Missie came into the shelter with a litter of pups. Her babies have all been adopted and now this sweet mama is ready for her own home.

Missie is great with cats and dogs and has a best friend (cat) in her foster home that she loves to play and wrestle with.

She's a Jack Russel mix, but she's not their typical personality, because she's very easy going.

She's happy to frolic around the yard or just chill out in the house.

Missie bonds with her humans very quickly and has to be in a home with other pets too.

She's about three years old and about 15 to 18 pounds, and is fixed, vaccinated and chipped.

Her adoption fee is $250.

You can find more at hearts4paws.org.

