Here are 2 mocktail recipes, including one you can have every morning

Tin Barrel Beverage Bar's Mocktails
Here are two mocktail recipes, including one to help you start your day!
Posted at 1:38 PM, Apr 05, 2024
Whether you're hosting a wedding or baby shower, or are having a wedding or reunion, Tin Barrel Beverage Bar always goes above and beyond to make it special.

They offer cocktails and mocktails, and owner DeAnn Salazar joined us to mix up some of their non-alcoholic creations.

The Adrenal Mocktail is great to have every morning as it provides potassium, anti-inflammatory properties and can support digestion.

Ingredients:
½ cup orange juice
½ cup coconut water
½ lime
Top with coconut milk
A pinch or quarter-teaspoon of sea salt

The Bee's Knees mocktail is great for any time of day.

Ingredients:
In shaker:
1 tablespoon of honey
1oz warm water Stir
1oz of lemon juice
1 sprig of rosemary
Add ice and shake.
Top w lemoncello
Garnish w rosemary

You can book DeAnn for your party at Tinbarrelbeveragebar.com.

