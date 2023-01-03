Watch Now
Here are 2 new spots to try in 2023

Whether you've got a sweet tooth or you are craving savory, SLC Foodie has you covered.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 15:42:02-05

Salt Lake Foodie gives us some places to try in 2023 in this week's Tasty Tuesday.

Royal Hot Pot and BBQ - Salt Lake City
All you can eat hot pot.
Half tomato, half spicy broth
Squid, shrimp paste, clams and mussels
Waygu and brisket
Salted chicken appetizer

Melissa Crepes and Coffee House – Salt Lake City
Mysterious Island – Nutella, banana, strawberry, oreo, chocolate syrup, strawberry sauce, caramel and almonds.
Fried Chicken Wings
Roast Beef Crepe – mozzarella, cheese, hot mustard
Milk teas

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

