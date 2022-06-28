Here are 3 amazing all-abilities parks in Utah to put on your bucket list

Lori Thompson is a fun mom to eight sons, and she puts together a summer guide on her website featuring adventures, activities and fun locations throughout the state of Utah.

She joined us to talk about three amazing all-abilities parks in Utah you'll want to put on your summer bucket list!

Harvey Park in Cedar Hills. This park opened at10246 North Canyon Road in Cedar Hills in the summer of 2020. It has a space theme with rockets, stars, planets and the sun. There are lots of places to play and the park even features a splash pad. Adventure Heights All-Abilities Park in Spanish Fork. This park is at 1321 East Canyon Road in Spanish Fork. It features a Sensory Garden which provides a quieter place for kids to see, smell, touch and hear with interactive toys and instruments. There's also an Incredible Tree that is 24 feet tall with a platform and slide. Kids in wheelchairs can enjoy the first level. There's a Liberty Swing for wheelchairs too. In addition there are zip lines and a splash pad. Provo North Park. Recently Provo city redid the playground at the park at 500 North 500 West to create the Unlimited Play Area for all abilities. It has new equipment and is geared towards younger kids with two ziplines, swings and a big slide as well as spinning toys.

You can follow Lori and her family's adventures at lorisbucketlist.com and on Instagram.