Autumn is a beautiful time to get out and ride a bike!

Lori Thompson, a fun mom to eight boys, knows all the spots that are family-friendly.

She joined us with three trails perfect for Autumn riding:



Centennial Park in West Valley City Dry Ranch in Bluffdale Juniper Canyon in Daybreak

You can learn more from Lori on her website, lorisbucketlist.com and be sure to follow her on Instagram @lorisfablife.