Here are 3 simple areas to focus on to make decorating fun year round

The Holiday Co is a magical shop in the heart of Lehi.

Kylee Willis and Brittney Winder started it to help create traditions for families while keeping the spirit of each season alive.

They understand that people may get overwhelmed with decorating and switching out decor for each holiday and season.

They say there are three simple areas to focus on to make decorating fun and easy all year round.

1. Front porch. They recommend themed door mats and ribbon bundles that you can switch out for your wreath, plus adding pennants to planters.

2. Entry way table or mantle. They recommend to keep it classy and simple, adding pops of spooky to what you already have.

3. Spooky dinner and place settings will take everyday things that you are doing to another level to create memories that lasts a lifetime.

The Holiday Co will do the prep work for you and deliver it right to your door.

They are located on 130 West Main Street in Lehi. For more information please go to theholidaycoshop.com or follow them on Instagram.