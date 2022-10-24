Here are 3 "spirited" drink recipes for Halloween

Tin Barrel Beverage Bar is a Latina and female owned, full service specialty beverage service that has been curating cocktails since 2020.
DeAnn Erickson creates each specialty drink herself and she joined us with three Halloween recipes.
GhostBuster
Rim glass w green goo (Corn syrup w green food coloring) / Ice in glass
1oz Marshmallow vodka
1 oz Whipped Cream vodka
1 oz Triple sec
1 oz Heavy cream
Top with sprite
Put a spell on you
1oz Pomegranate juice
1/2 oz of Maple syrup
1 oz of Spiced Apple Cider
1.5 oz of Vodka
Add gold edible glitter
Top with apple slice
Stir
Half moon
Coupe glass w sphere ice
in separate glass put Pom/cranberry juice, berry sparkling water & Red wine of your choice
1/2 activated charcoal. Stir and pour in coupe glass.
Tin Barrel Beverage Bar offers Botox & Bubby parties as well, you can learn more at Tinbarrelbeveragebar.com.