Here are 3 "spirited" drink recipes for Halloween

Tin Barrel Beverage Bar is a Latina and female owned, full service specialty beverage service that has been curating cocktails since 2020.

DeAnn Erickson creates each specialty drink herself and she joined us with three Halloween recipes.

GhostBuster

Rim glass w green goo (Corn syrup w green food coloring) / Ice in glass

1oz Marshmallow vodka

1 oz Whipped Cream vodka

1 oz Triple sec

1 oz Heavy cream

Top with sprite

Put a spell on you

1oz Pomegranate juice

1/2 oz of Maple syrup

1 oz of Spiced Apple Cider

1.5 oz of Vodka

Add gold edible glitter

Top with apple slice

Stir

Half moon

Coupe glass w sphere ice

in separate glass put Pom/cranberry juice, berry sparkling water & Red wine of your choice

1/2 activated charcoal. Stir and pour in coupe glass.

Tin Barrel Beverage Bar offers Botox & Bubby parties as well, you can learn more at Tinbarrelbeveragebar.com.