Here are 3 tips to help keep your kids safe on social media

Social Media Expert Natalie Zfat says when kids go back to school it can be stressful, because they could be picking up new social media habits or even downloading new apps that they hear about from classmates.

But, she says these three tips will make a parent's job of keeping kids safe online a little easier.

1. Talk to your kids about the dangers of social media. Be real with them as you explain that not everyone you talk to online is who they say they are. Talk about online bullying and catfishing and set expectations with them about what's appropriate and not appropriate. Natalie says parents should also check their kids' phones regularly and know all of their passwords.

2. Check your children's social media settings. For kids under 18 that means not allowing follows or requests from anyone they don't know, Natalie says. Also, check your location settings and make sure the precise location is turned off on Instagram. That way if your child tags a city or location, the exact intersection or coordinates will not be shown.

3. Pay attention to any changes in your child's behavior. Cyberbullying has become a pandemic with up to 21 percent of kids ages 10 to 18 reporting they've been bullied online. But, only 11 percent of them has told a parent about it. Natalie says if you see your child's grades dropping, or if they're changing friends or even not wanting to go to school, there may be a situation you need to get involved with.

If you would like more information or would like Natalie's help, please visit: nataliezfat.com/consultation.