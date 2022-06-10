Here are 3 ways to up your golf game

You can work on your golf game indoors at Impact Golf Center in Draper.

Derek Fox says they use the newest technology to help you with your swing, short game and more.

In fact, he says there are three ways they help you up your game.

Practice in their bays Take lessons from them Custom club fittings

They can help you find your right clubs, or even build some for you.

They're adding new things too, like VIP after-hours and a bigger putting green.

Impact Golf Center says they want you to have a golf experience you'll never forget.

For more information please visit: impactgolfcenter.com.