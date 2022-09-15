Here are 4 easy appetizer recipes by The Vineyard Mom

The Vineyard Mom, Leslie Dabney, is known for pairing wine with her delicious recipes.

She joined us from her Northern California home where she is celebrating California Wine Month. But, you can find the wines she talks about in Utah as well.

Leslie also shared four recipes for easy appetizers that you can pair with red and white wine.

Pair her Roasted Squash Blossoms with Wente Chardonnay.

Roasted Squash Blossoms



8 zucchini blossoms (stamen removed)

2 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil divided

1 cup fresh spinach leaves

2 cloves minced garlic

4 Tbs. fresh chopped basil

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

4 oz. ricotta cheese

1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Heat 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil in a large skillet.

Add garlic, fresh spinach, basil and red chili flakes and saute until spinach has wilted.

Remove the herb mixture from the heat and let it completely cool. Remove any excess liquid by pressing the spinach against the side of the skillet and draining the water.

In a mixing bowl, combine cooled spinach mixture and ricotta cheese. Stir to combine.

Fill each zucchini blossom with the mixture until it is 3/4 full. Twist the petals at the top to close.

Once filled, place each blossom onto a baking sheet lined with foil.

Drizzle the remaining tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil over the blossoms and season with salt and pepper.

Roast in the oven until golden brown. This will take about 10 minutes.

Pair her Fresh Herb Shrimp and Endive with Daou Sauvignon Blanc

Fresh Herb Shrimp in Endive

Shrimp



1 lb. raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

2 Tbs. fresh squeezed lime juice

Fresh herb mixture



1/2 cup sour cream

2 Tbs. mayonnaise

1 Tbs. fresh lime juice

1 Tbs. chopped fresh tarragon

2 Tbs. chopped fresh parsley

salt and pepper to taste

2 medium size endive, rinsed and leaves pulled apart



Heat oven to 400 degrees.Line a baking sheet with foil.

Toss peeled and deveined shrimp with salt and pepper.

Roast shrimp in the oven for 6-8 minutes until pink and firm.

Once shrimp are done, toss shrimp with the fresh lime juice while it is still warm.

Cool shrimp in the refrigerator while you make the fresh herb mixture.

In a large bowl, mix together sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, tarragon, parsley, salt and pepper. Make sure mixture is well combined.

Take cooled shrimp out of the refrigerator and chop into bite size pieces. Put shrimp into the fresh herb mixture and stir to combine. Adjust seasoning if needed.

Fill each endive with a spoonful of shrimp mixture and serve immediately.

Pair her Sausage Crostini with Concannon Cabernet Sauvignon

Italian Sausage Crostini

1 lb. mild or spicy ground Italian sausage

1 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 cup marinara sauce

1/2 cup grated Italian 4 cheese blend

Chopped basil for garnish

1 large baguette cut into 1/2 inch slices

1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil to the pan.

Add to the pan the spicy or mild Italian sausage and cook until the sausage is browned. Drain any excess fat.

Stir marinara sauce into the pan with sausage. Cook until hot and bubbly.

Place sliced bread onto a large baking sheet. Sprinkle tops of bread with salt and pepper.

Spoon on top of each bread slice a small amount of meat and sauce mixture. Sprinkle 4 cheese blend over each piece of bread.

Bake 8-10 minutes or until bread is toasted.

Arrange crostini on a serving platter and top with chopped fresh basil. Serve hot.

Pair her Olive and Artichoke Tapenade with Murrieta's Well The Spur Red Blend

Olive and Artichoke Tapenade

1 14 oz. jar of quartered marinated artichoke hearts drained

1 10 oz. jar pitted kalamata olives drained

1 10 oz. jar of Spanish green olives with pimentos drained

1 garlic clove

1/4 tsp. lemon juice and the zest of the lemon

1 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Place all the ingredients into a food processor and pulse about 12-15 times. You will need to scrape the sides several times in between pulses.

If you don't have a food processor use a blender (pulsing) or just chop each ingredient and mix together. Add extra virgin oil, lemon juice, pepper and combine.

Can be refrigerated up to 3 days.

Be sure to follow Leslie on Instagram @thevineyardmomliving.