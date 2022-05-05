Here are 4 simple rules that remove the guesswork from healthy eating from Daphne Oz

Daphne Oz is a mom to four kids, a bestselling author and Emmy-award winning co-host of The Good Dish.

So she's very familiar with finding the right balance in our health and fitness goals while living a full life.

In her new book Eat Your Heart Out: All-Fun, No-Fuss Food to Celebrate Eating Clean, Daphne shares four simple rules that remove the guesswork from healthy eating: no gluten, no refined sugar, limit dairy, and take the weekends off!

The book has 150 simply delicious recipes you'll return to again and again to eat clean, feel good and have fun while making the meals for the people you love.

Daphne shared an easy guilt-free sheet pan "Mama's BBQ Chicken" recipe.

Ingredients:

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs and/or 12 drumsticks

2 Tbsp. + 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. fine sea salt, plus more to taste

2 c. Barbecue Sauce (recipe below)

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Preheat the oven to 425. Place two sheet pans in the oven to preheat.

Pat all sides of the chicken very dry. Place in a large bowl and toss with 1 Tbsp. of the olive oil to coat. Season with the salt. Toss in 1 cup of the Barbecue Sauce to coat. Divide the remaining 1 cup Barbecue Sauce; save half in a separate small bowl for serving and leave half in the large bowl to use for basting throughout the cooking process, to avoid cross-contamination.

Remove the sheet pans from the oven and carefully grease each with 2 teaspoons of the olive oil using a heat-resistant brush. Carefully place the marinated chicken pieces skin side down about an inch apart on the hot pans. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through, until the sauce begins to carmelize. Flip the chicken pieces over to skin side up and baste with some of the remaining Barbecue Sauce. Roast for another 10 to 20 minutes or until a meat thermometer registers 165.

Preheat the broiler. If there is a significant amount of oil and fat rendered on the sheet pan, transfer the chicken to a clean sheet pan to avoid sparking a flame under the broiler. Brush the chicken once more with the remaining Barbecue Sauce. Place the chicken on the top oven rack under the broiler, about 5 inches from the heat source, and broil until the saucy skin crisps and carmelizes, 2 to 3 minutes.

Let rest of 5 to 10 minutes to allow the juices to distribute evenly. Serve with the small bowl of the reserved Barbecue Sauce on the side for dipping.

Barbecue Sauce Ingredients:

2 c. tomato puree

1/2 c. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. Date Syrup (page 244 in cookbook)

1 Tbsp. smoked paprika

2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. chili powder

Pinch of crushed red chile flakes (optional)

Sea salt, to taste

1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp. Dijon mustard

In a small saucepan, whisk the tomato puree, vinegar, Date Syrup, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, chile flakes (if using), and 1/2 cup water until smooth. Season with salt. Heat over medium-low heat until the flavors have combined and the sauce has thickened, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the mustard. Keep warm and set aside until ready to use, or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Be sure to catch Daphne on Fox's Master Chef Junior on Thursday where she will be joining as a judge. You can catch that on Fox 13 at 7pm.

For more information go to daphneoz.com.