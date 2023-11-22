Here are 4 toys and games that kids and parents will enjoy playing together

64 percent of parents are looking to make connections with their kids this holiday season by buying toys they can play with together and create memories, according to new research from The Toy Association.

While parents will be shopping smart this holiday and seeking out feature-rich toys that offer bang for their buck, many also reported their plans to shop for both toys they played with as kids (39 percent) as well as toys based on top entertainment franchises (38 percent).

Jennifer Lynch, a Toy Specialist with The Toy Association™, joined us with four toys she recommends.



BumBumz (Jazwares)

3+, $4.99-7.99

BumBumz are plush with personality, as unique and diverse as the people who collect them. They are super soft and available in sizes 4.5" and 7.5".

Bluey Keepy Uppy Game (Moose Toys)

4+, $19.99

Bluey Keepy Uppy Game is based on the iconic “Keepy Uppy” episode of the hit animated series Bluey available on Disney+, Disney Junior and Disney Channel. This is a tabletop version of one of Bluey’s favorite games, where kids and parents use paddles featuring the likeness of Bluey, Bingo, and Chilli to keep a motorized balloon in the air. Players bop the balloon which spins and flips around the board in order to keep it from hitting their POP tokens. The last player with POP tokens remaining wins.

Pictionary Vs. AI (Mattel)

8+, $24.99

What is known and loved about Pictionary is elevated to a whole new level when it's human sketches pitted against AI guesses. But the real points are earned by predicting which sketches the AI will guess correctly. Pictionary Vs. AI is packed with hilarity and surprises, making it a perfect board game for family night!

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 2-in-1 Mask (Hasbro)

6+, $34.99

The new TRANSFORMERS: Rise of the Beasts 2-in-1 Mask assortment was inspired by the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts film that was released in June of this year. These 2-in-1 masks can convert from robot action figure to mask mode that allows kids to imagine being part of the action. Each 9-inch mask includes an elastic strap and nose padding for an adjustable fit while in mask mode. Bumblebee’s mask can convert from robot to mask mode in 15 steps, while Optimus Primal’s mask can covert from Robert to mask mode in 12 steps, so kids can easily roleplay as they imagine being a part of the action.

Play-Doh Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset (Hasbro)

3+, $94.99

PLAY-DOH has always been synonymous with imagination and with the Play-Doh Ultimate Ice Cream Truck playset, kids the creative freedom to express themselves and brings families together for an engaging and fun activity that is beloved across generations. It features fun realistic music and cash register sounds to make kids feel like they’re really running their own ice cream truck while 12 cans of PLAY-DOH modeling compound give them all the colors they need to get started. Kids can play together whether they are creating pretend PLAY-DOH ice cream or act as the customer and make play money with molds from the cash register! The toy food truck was also designed with parents in mind with lots of storage and easy ways to clean up when the fun is done for the day! The truck’s “hood” is a locking bin that helps grownups decide when it’s time to bring out the PLAY-DOH cans, allowing kids to play with the ULTIMATE ICE CREAM TRUCK PLAYSET even if the PLAY-DOH is away.

For more info on all these toys and play ideas, visit The Toy Association’s TheGeniusofPlay.org.



