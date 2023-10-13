Here are 5 fail-proof tips for creating showstopping tablescapes

You know Christine "Bugsy" Drake from the Bravo TV show "Below Deck Mediterranean", and she's also the author of "The Art of Tablescaping".

Bugsy is the featured guest at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show which runs Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

She joined us in studio with five fail-proof tips for creating showstopping tablescapes.

1. Bugsy's first tip is to play with different colors, which is most definitely a risk we've seen her take before.

2. She suggests using "different textures" throughout the setup.

3. Bugsy emphasizes the importance of using "different levels and heights."

4. Get inspired by Nature.

5. For evening settings: incorporating candles/fairy lights.

At the Salt Lake Fall Home Show, Bugsy will reveal secrets from her bestselling book, "The Art of Tablescaping," live on the Design Stage. Her captivating presentations will take place on Friday, October 13, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 14, at 1 p.m.

The Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Dates:

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00*

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

* Advanced Adult Online discounted price available through Oct. 12, 2023. Starting opening day online price will increase to $12.

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, October 13, 2023. Must present valid ID at the Will Call.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.