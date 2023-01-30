Here are 5 full body, no equipment moves you can do anywhere

The Movement Club founded by Lindsay Arnold is an on-demand fitness platform created on the principle that movement is for everyone.

The Movement Club was founded to inspire women to move and fall in love with working out, but most importantly, with themselves again.

The online platform offers over 125+ classes that are 30-minutes or less including dance cardio, sculpt, Pilates, barre and HIIT, as well as pre and post-natal workouts.

Lindsay's goal is to create a community and encourage her members to move with the purpose of feeling good and empower them to embark on a self improvement journey without the pressure of achieving specific results.

The Movement Club will be hosting a pop-up workout class for the Salt Lake City community on February 9th @ 5:30pm located at Studio IVL.

You can sign up online at the EventBrite page, only a few spots left!

As part of the event, donations will be made to Geraldine E. King Women's Resource Center (Volunteers of America, Utah).