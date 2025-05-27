Here are 5 reasons to plan a trip to Cache Valley this summer

Kathy Schroder with Cache Valley Buzz joined us five reasons to plan a trip to Cache Valley this summer.

First, the Cache Valley Cruise-In which is July 3-5, 2025. This is a three-day car show and concert featuring more than 1,000 vehicles. There's a "Drag Main Street" event on the final night. The Cruise-In has a $10 entry fee for those over 18.

Second, Summerfest is going on June 12-14, 2025. More than 160 artists will showcase their work in different mediums. There's also a "Creation Station" for kids and famililes as well as food vendors and live music.

Third, the Cache County Fair and Rodeo is celebrating 147 years this year and is happening August 6-9, 2025. There will be a PRCA Rodeo, Junior Livestock competition, a carnival, vendors and free entertainment on the lawn every day. It's FREE entry into the fair, but there is a cost for the rodeo and carnival rides Tia B Stokes will be coming to the Light the Night Event.

Fourth, Cherry Peak Summer Concerts will feature Craig Campbell on June 30, 2025, Monkee Men on July 9, 2025 and Endless Summer - Beach Boys on July 21.

Fifth, the Pickleville Playhouse in Bear Lake will be putting on "Hunky Dory" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat this summer. This playhouse has been in beautiful Bear Lake since 1977.

You can learn all about Cache Valley happenings at @cachevalleybuzz.

