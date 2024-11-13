Here are 5 things you'll want to see at the Salt Lake Family Gift Show

You can get all of your holiday shopping done under one roof at the Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show.

It's Thursday, November 14 through Saturday, November 16, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center,.

Show Manager, Dena Sablan, joined us with five vendor products that you won't want to miss at this year's show.

Creative Designs by KW - door hangers that are all handcrafted and painted to perfection and more than 50 designs to choose from.

Good Hope Bakery - Gluten-free cookie and brownies made in a dedicated gluten-free bakery.

Hush Hush Farm - This goat milk skin care line features soaps, body butter, lotions, creams deodorant, lip balm and solid shampoo bards all made with goat milk straight from the farm in Herriman, Utah.

My Little Paintbrush - Two moms (and sisters) have taught in-person paint lessons to thousands of kinds. Their paint kits have everything you need including step-by-step instructions, brushes, paint and a tutorial for you to follow as you paint.

The Glass Menagerie - Fused Glass Art is made by melting glass in a kiln, it takes a total of 30 hours in the kiln to create these pieces.

In addition to shopping there's a lot of other fun activities including Santa's Village, performances on the Holly Jolly Stage, a Gift Wrapping Station, Utah's Own food vendors and much more.

You can get your tickets here, and for more information visit familychristmasgiftshow.com.