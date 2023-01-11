Here are 5 Ways to Help You Recover After the Holidays

The holidays are over and you may be burned out.

If so, Katie McMinn, Founder of Hint of Lavender, joined us with five tips to help you recover from the chaos and stress of the holidays.

1. Accept that things can wait.

2. Wake up at the same time every day.

3. Make easy yet healthy meals for the next week.

4. Drink tea or kumbacha.

5. Set one-hour of YOU time.

If you're feel burned out after the holidays there is a community event for you.

This Galentine's Event promotes self-love and self-care.

It's happening February 3, 2023 at 6:30 at Crescent Hall, 11020 State Street, Suite A in Sandy, Utah.

When you attend this event you can help other Utah women because a portion of the ticket sells and money raised during a silent auction will be donated to families impacted by domestic violence.

For more information please visit: hintoflavender.com.