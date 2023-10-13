Here are 6 important things to know about your Apple phone update

We all get them - those phone updates. But Sarah Kimmel with Family Tech joined us with some important things to know about them.

StandBy. Turn your iPhone on its side while charging to glance at important information from a distance. You can turn your iPhone into a bedside clock, view photos, control music, and more. Contacts. Tap the top of your phone to exchange contact info including the new contact posters. Check-in. can auto-notify someone you've arrived at a destination. If you do not arrive, it will have you confirm you are ok, if still not response it will alert the person you have selected. Interactive Widgets. Check things off your to do list, select the note you want to open, and more Sensitive Content Warnings. Never get unwanted explicit images again! Enabling this feature will give you a warning about the content of any messages sent to you. WORD OF WARNING - Often updating iOS can wipe out your parental control settings, be aware if you use screen time for parental controls that you should check your settings after you update.

You can learn more from Sarah at familytech.biz and follow her on Instagram.