Here are 7 tips to find the right contractor for your new home or project

Choosing a contractor for your home or project can be daunting.

Mike Hewett from King Construction Services will be speaking on that topic at the Deseret News Home Show, and joined us with some tips for finding the right contractor for you.

Mike has been a general contractor for 25 years and has built four homes featured in the Salt Lake Parade of Homes, three of which one the Best of Show and People's Choice awards.

Here are his 7 tips:



1. Choose a contractor you're comfortable talking to

2. Get references of past and current clients

3. Get references of his sub-contractors and suppliers

4. Visit one or two of his current or projects in progress

5. Check that contractor has current liability and workers compensation insurance in place

6. Check online reviews and Google the contractor and see what comes up

7. Check that your contractor has a current license with your state's contractor license division

