Here are activities for kids and parents to enjoy together this week

Come and enjoy a night in the garden on Thursday, June 14, 2023 at Park City's Latino Arts Festival. Stroll through arts & crafts, listen to music and watch dance performances from cultures around the world. There will be special kids' activities too. This is happening at the Summit Community Gardens starting at 5pm. Click here for more information.

Venture out to a Friday Festival & Twilight Market on Friday, June 15, 2023 at Big Cottonwood Park. These Venture Out events happen every Friday and have live music, entertainment, fun activities for kids, food trucks and a movie at dusk. Click here for more information.

The Neighborhood House is hosting a Summer Celebration on Friday, June 15, 2023. There will be free activities for the entire family including a petting zoo, music, food, games, water slides and more. Activities will get underway at 4:30pm. Click here for more information.

The longest-running celebration in Utah is going on now in Pleasant Grove. Strawberry Days runs through Sunday, June 18, 2023 and has all kinds of activities from kids' fishing to a princess party, fun runs and more. Click here for a complete list of activities.

There's a Fairy Tale Celebration at Thanksgiving Point on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Watch as fairy tales come to life and you can even be there for a Mad Hatter Tea Party. You can get tickets and learn more by clicking here.

On Saturday, June 17 from 9:30am-12:30pm there's a Tiny Tot Triathlon. Kids from 2 to 9 years old can bike, run and go down inflatable water slides on their way to the finish line. Everyone who finishes gets a medal! It's happening at Galena Park in Draper and click here for more information.

There's a water festival in Cedar City on Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10am to 2pm. There will be a foam slip 'n slide, bounce houses and slides, beach volleyball and more. Head to Cedar City Main Street Park for the fun andclick here for more information.

Keep your Eyes to the Sky from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18, 2023 at a balloon festival! This is happening at North Sevier Middle School in Salina. In addition to watching balloons take off and land, there will be food and games too. Click here for more information.

It's Westfest in West Valley City from Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18. All activities and concerts are free, there's even a carnival, food and more family fun. Residents and non-residents are all invited to take part. Just head to West Valley Family Fitness Center. Click here for more information.

