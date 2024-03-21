Here are budget-friendly toys for Easter

With Easter just around the corner, families are on the lookout for budget-friendly yet captivating toys to delight their little ones.

The Toy Association™'s Jennifer Lynch joined us to share acollection of Easter toysthat will ensure smiles and hours of playtime without breaking the bank.

VTech® Gabbers™ (VTech)

4+, $14.99 each

Kids can go on "tweet" adventures with Gabbers, adorable bird buddies who talk, sing and perch on your shoulder for on-the-go imaginative play!

Just slide the fabric-covered magnetic egg under your shirt and perch your new friend on top.

Press the bird's tummy to hear it repeat and tweet things you say in a funny voice, press the wing to hear the songbird sing, or toss the bird high in the air and upside down for funny sounds.

Gabbers are available in three different colors – Jay Blue, Finch Pink and Owl White!

LEGO®️ Creator 3-in-1 Exotic Parrot

7+, $19.99

Kids can step into a rainforest with the LEGO® Creator 3in1 Exotic Parrot playset, featuring a parrot, a fish and a frog. Animal fans can stage different stories with a parrot perched on a tree, a fish swimming at the bottom of the sea and a playful frog.

Posable Models – The parrot can rotate on its perch and move its wings and tail; the fish can lift its fins and be moved up and down; and the frog has posable legs

A Simple Build – This 253-piece playset lets little builders aged 7+ enjoy a rewarding build-and-play experience and can be given as a reward or gift

More 3in1 Fun – Look out for others in the LEGO® Creator 3in1 range, including the White Rabbit (31133), Magical Unicorn (31140) and Flowers in Watering Can (31139) sets

Blippi Tonie (tonies)

3+, $17.99

Blippi joins the world of tonies® for the first time with his educational and entertaining adventures that make learning fun and inspire children's natural curiosity.

Kids are invited to come along as Blippi explores new places and learns all about the world around him. Adventure to a construction site, a farm, a pirate ship, the moon, and more - all on the Blippi Mobile. Each adventure is packed with interactive songs and games, like "What's That Sound?" and "Follow Your Ears," and fun facts Blippi learns throughout his journey.

Blippi is dressed in his signature orange and blue.

Rainbow High dolls (MGA Entertainment)

4+, $24.99 each

The new Rainbow High Dolls from MGA Entertainment are packed with more play value than ever so kids can play with them over and over again. It's really like getting 3 toys in one.

And the new collection features colorful DIY slime. Get creative, make the slime, and add it to the fashions!

Not only can kids make their own sparkle slime, but they can customize their included pet by filling its head with the DIY slime, as well as the doll's handbag and shoes. Just add slime to change the color.

The line and supporting YouTube series inspires kids to have creative confidence.

Hello Kitty and Friends Pink Monochrome Plush (Jazwares)

3+, $19.99

The new Hello Kitty and Friends Pink Monochrome Plush includes four fan-favorite characters: Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, and My Melody.

These 12-inch tall Pink Monochrome Plush feature a unique pink-on-pink design with kawaii fashion.

Available for $19.99 at Walmart and on Amazon.

For more information visit thegeniusofplay.org.