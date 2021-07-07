Here are common fears about retirement and how you can overcome them

Retirement may seem like a lifetime away for most of us, but that doesn't mean we can't feel the pressure of the unknown future.

David Sant, Chief Marketing Officer for Cyprus Credit Union, joined us with some common fears that people have when it comes to retirement and what you can do to overcome them.

RUNNING OUT OF MONEY

This may be the number one fear for people who are getting to close to retirement. No matter how much you plan or how organized you are, it's still impossible to know what financial hurdles you will face once you retire. Make sure you use a retirement planning calculator to ensure you are on track for your goals.

STOCK MARKET CRASH

If your retirement savings so tied up with the stock market, watching the ebbs and flows can be stressful. It has been recommended that the closer you get to retirement age, the less risk your portfolio carries. It may be helpful to reach out to a financial advisor to help you through these adjustments.

TOO MUCH DEBT

Entering you golden years with a pile of debt isn't an ideal situation for anyone. Come up with a plan to get most of, if not all your debt handled before you retire. This can include your mortgage, auto loans, outstanding medical bills, and more.

