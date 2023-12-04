Here are different ways to curl your hair for the holidays

If you want to add a little extra glam to your hair for a holiday party, Jennifer Johnson from Pro Do Blow Dry Bar, joined us with some tips.

#1 — Use heat protection!

#2 - Jennifer demonstrated how to use a wave iron and not see the line.

#3 - Decide if you want ends curled or straight and if you want curls away or towards the face. Always start your curl at the root.

#4 - Jennifer demonstrated how to blowout a section of your hair to get volume.

#5 - Hairspray matters. You need to choose between heavy hold and super light hold for the look you're going for.

You can get Jennifer to do your holiday hair for you, find her on Instagram.

Pro Do Blow Dry Bar has locations in Lehi, South Jordan & Draper. Find more information at prodoblowdrybar.com.

