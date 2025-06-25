Here are family-friendly activities for the last weekend of June, 2025

On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, you can enjoy Cosmo in the Park. This is a free event to get kids outside, meet the mascot of the BYU Cougars and enjoy family fun together. This is happening at Nephi City Park. Click here for more information.

It's time for Bountiful's Got Talent on Friday, June 27, 2025. This is a showcase of local singers, dancers and musicians from the South Davis area. Performers ages range from young to old and it's a family-friendly concert in Bountiful City Park. Click here for more information.

It's Tooele's Family Fridays at the Park: Game On this week on June 27, 2025. Each week there's a different activity for your family to enjoy and this week you ca explore a range of sports from pickleball to Frisbee golf at Elton Park. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, June 28, 2025 celebrate kids of all ages at a Children's Day event at Meadows Park in Salt Lake City. There will be interactive booths from all of your favorite attractions across the valley. There will also be live performances, inflatables and food trucks. Click here for more information.

The 2025 Children's Parade for America's Freedom Festival is on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Provo Veterans Memorial Park. Nearly 2,500 participants are in this year's parade. Spectators also have the chance to meet police officers and firefighters. Click here for more information.

Come check out all the awesome cars at the Riverton Town Days Car Show on Saturday, June 28, 2025. This is free to attend at the City Hall Park. Click here for more information.

Cedar City is holding its 10th Annual Water Festival on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at the City Park. In addition to learning about conserving water, you can enjoy foam fun, inflatables, giveaways, food and other fun outdoor activities. Click here for more information.

Check out Legacy Park in North Salt Lake on Saturday, June 28, 2025 for Liberty Fest, a full day of activities including more foam fun, booths and food as well as a kids' market. Click here for more information.

At Utah's Hogle Zoo it's a Pollinator Celebration on Saturday, June 28, 2025. This fun-filled day is dedicated to the tiny heroes of our ecosystem. You'll dive into hands-on conservation activities, games and crafts perfect for the whole family. Click here for more information.

In Syracuse City it's Heritage Week. There are activities going on Thursday, June 26, 2025 through Saturday, June 28, 2025, with the fun wrapping up with a parade, concert and fireworks on Saturday at Founders Park. Click here for more information.

This weekend is Kids Train Days at the Heber Valley Railroad. Hop on board for a ride in themed cars on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28 2025. You can choose super heroes and pirates, dinosaurs or trains-themed cars. Click here for more information.

