Here are four movies to watch leading up to Independence Day

As we begin to celebrate Independence Day, Film Critic Tony Toscano has a four movies that he says are perfect for the 4th of July.

Tony's No. 4 pick is "The Sandlot". Taking place in the summer of 1962 a group of boys have adventures involving baseball, tree house sleepovers, the desirous lifeguard at the local pool, a snooty rival Little League team and the legendary baseball-eating dog called "The Beast". Tony says, "The Sandlot, which was filmed here in Salt Lake City, is a cinematic memory you need to revisit. You can check it out streaming on Disney+. It's rated PG."

At No. 3 position is 1996's alien invasion film "Independence Day." In this updated version of H.G. Well's "War of the Worlds," hostile aliens attack the Earth. As the hope to survive dwindles, Earth's military forces devise a plan to fight back against the enslaving aliens. And July 4th becomes the day humanity will fight for its freedom. You can catch "Independence Day" streaming on most m video on demand platforms. It's rated PG-13.

At No. 2 is the 50th anniversary release of Stephen Spielberg's "Jaws". Based on Peter Benchley's best-selling novel, when massive killer shark begins to feed on a small beach community it's up to the local police chief, a marine biologist and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. Tony says, "For it's 50th anniversary, Jaws is being re-released into selected theaters, so you can enjoy the film the way it was meant to be seen. Also, there's a brand new "Jaws" documentary now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu."

And if you're looking to see something brand new, in theaters now is "Jurassic World: Rebirth starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey. Five years after the events in the last film, an expedition braves the isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.

Tony says, "Jurassic World: Rebirth is a good get away film perfect for a hot July. Check this one out on the biggest screen possible. It gets an A and is rated PG-13."

You can get more movie content from Tony at screenchatter.com.