Here are fun bike paths (and bikes to ride on them) this spring.

Spring is a beautiful time to get out for a family or solo bike ride.

Morgan Saxton went to Contender Bicycles in Salt Lake City to learn about some great trails, and bikes for each.

Owner Ryan Littlefield is a bike rider himself, and has even competed. He's owned Contender for a few decades and even worked there in the 1980s.

For a family bike ride that's fairly flat, he recommends the path around the perimeter of Liberty Park or the Legacy Pathway/ Jordan River Trail, starting near Rose Park Golf Course.

The Provo Canyon Bike Path and the Murdock Canal Trail, which goes from Lehi to Orem, are also great family rides.

He recommends an electric urban/ commuter bike such as the Orba Vibe.

For a solo ride, that's moderately challenging, Ryan recommends an entry level ride bike, like the "his and her" versions of the Scott Speedster.

This bike would be great for Millcreek Canyon, or any of the bike paths above Wasatch Boulevard.

And finally for a solo or family mountain bike ride, he recommends the Big Easy Loop within the Round Valley trail System in Park City.

It's green-rated, meaning it's fun but not dangerous or muddy.

For this type of ride he recommends an entry-level mountain bike, such as the Scott Scale (hardtail) or the Scott Spark 980.

He also recommends taking that bike to the Trailside Bike Park in Park City, the Pipeline Trail in Millcreek Canyon, the Corner Canyon/ Rattle & Hum in Draper or Bonneville Shoreline Trail by the U of U.

You can find all the bikes, helmets and other gear at contenderbicycles.com.