Rob Ferre is an Event Host, so he knows how to keep a crowd entertained and having fun.

He even plans fun games for his own family reunions.

Rob joined us with some ideas for the last "unofficial" weekend of summer that's coming up.

He suggests face the cookie game (you have to see Jenny and Morgan trying it), three legged race, wheelbarrow race, tug a war, pie eating contests and a water balloon toss.

You can get more ideas from him on Instagram @RobRerre or check out his website RobFerre.com.