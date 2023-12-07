Here are gift ideas for everyone on your list!

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner, joined us with gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life. They've got 900 stores in hometowns across the US and Canada including three in the SLC area and one evsie store. Evsie is their tween brand with sizes 7-14. They're known for having a welcoming in-store experience and making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns.

Heat Holders® -Internationally recognized as the world's warmest socks, Heat Holders® socks are over 7x warmer than regular cotton socks and 3x warmer than ordinary thermal socks. Heat Holders® are specially developed with cashmere-like acrylic yarn which provides high performance insulation against the cold with superior moisture breathing abilities. Available in 3 different warmth profiles— Originals, Lites & Ultra Lites, they are like thermostats for your feet! With Heat Holders®, you can give the perfect gift of warmth! Heat Holders® hats, gloves, or socks make for a fun and thoughtful stocking stuffer, or the perfect holiday gift for a loved one, friend or colleague.

COCOON® TravelSheets, AirCore Pillows, and travel accessories are the result of life-long travel experience. The COCOON® story started in 1989 with a bulky, sewn-together cotton sheet that almost caused the founder of the company to be swept away in a Balinese river when he was trying to wash it. All COCOON products come with a convenient, compact stuff sack. Eye Shades have 5 layers including ergonomic foam cups and Mylar to block out the light. AirCore pillows feature an easy to inflate and deflate valve. The COOLMAX Travel Blanket is made from technical material made of recycled bottles and all these options are great ideas for the traveler in your life or yourself!

Lovet Planner's Vision Board Kit- Created by Sayeh Berkovitz who is all about empowering women to create the life they truly deserve. She believes that every woman has the power to dream big and make those dreams a reality. With the Lovet Planner's Vision Board Kit, picturing your dream life just got easier. You get two books: one to help you plan out your goals and another filled with images to spark your imagination. D

Nostalgia Products- Unwrap the magic of the holidays with Nostalgia, the global leader in novelty appliances! Say goodbye to boring breakfasts or mediocre sandwiches. This compact sandwich maker will elevate every meal. Create healthy omelets, pizza pockets for the kids, mini pies, quesadillas, and more! Compact and versatile, it's perfect for any kitchen, dorm, office or even in your RV.

