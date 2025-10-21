Here are Halloween must-haves and fall essentials you'll want in your cart this year.

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty and Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner, joined us with some Halloween finds and fall essentials you'll want to add to your shopping cart this year.

The Halloween Moments Pumpkin Glove Scraper is your solution for mess-free carving! The glove features a built-in serrated scraper, allowing you to scoop out the pumpkin guts without touching them. It will be a fun way for the whole family to get involved!

How Flowers Got Their Colors by Scott Sollers is a story of a shepherd who lives in a valley where everything is beautiful in rainbow colors, except the flowers which are all white. But, with a little bit of magic he transforms them!

Fresh Patch is a place where your doggy will potty inside — because it's real grass! It's hydroponically grown grass that naturally absorbs liquids and controls odors with no cleaning or maintenance required.

The Power & Push Pony will help your little cowboy or cowgirl ride into Halloween in style! This pony is made for kids ages two and up and parents can steer or take off a removable plush handle so kids can spin, scoot and play on their own.

Watch Me Creations is a line of handcrafted accessories and apparel. They're made from pre-owned designer bags that are upcycled into new items. They offer everything from custom jackets to watch bands and more.

For any products you saw, please contact Dawn@DawnsCorner.com for more information.