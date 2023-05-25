Here are local shops to help you celebrate National Donut Day on June 2

Benjamin Lee, aka The Donut Critic, recently recruited Morgan Saxton to help judge top donut shops in the state in The Dough Show.

They tried more than 20 donuts back to back!

One surprising donut shop won the "best raised donut" in their first few months of business.

The Other Side Donuts brought a raspberry lemonade that wow'd the crowd! They got 3rd place in the overall show.

What's so special about The Other Side Donuts is that the proceeds go to The Other Side Village, which is a master-planned neighborhood that provides affordable, permanent, quality housing for people coming out of chronic homelessness.

They exemplified what The Dough Show is all about: Eating good sugar and dough and raising dough for charities.

Benjamin says there are other shops to help you celebrate National Donut Day on June 2, 2023:

• Bismarck Doughnuts in Orem

• Lighthouse Donuts in Provo

• Spudnik Donuts in Provo

• Banbury Cross - because they're now expanding faster than ever in Centerville and Layton

• Ono's Malasadas in Provo

You can follow Benjamin at DonutCritic.com.

