Here are movie reviews for the second weekend of August

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the cop drama "Women in Blue". The series follows four women who join Mexico's first female police force. They'll defy the ultra-conservative norms of the time only to discover their squad is just a publicity stunt to distract the media from a brutal serial killer. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Based on true events, "Women in Blue" is an engaging series focusing on sex discrimination in Mexico in the 1970's using the hunt for a serial killer as a catalyst to bring equality into the Mexican police force. The series is subtitled and well worth your time to check out." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the sci-fi thriller "Lumina." It stars Eric Roberts. Tony says, "Lumina is a lukewarm science fiction story that was poorly directed and mixed with religious undertones and very wooden acting." He gives it a D and it's rated R.

In selected theaters Blake Lively stars in "It Ends With Us." In this romantic drama, adapted from the Colleen Hoover novel, a woman overcomes a traumatic childhood and embarks on a new life. A chance meeting with a neurosurgeon sparks a connection, but she begins to see sides of him that remind her of her parents' relationship. Tony says, "If you're a fan of the Colleen Hoover novel, It Ends with Us will probably resonate more with you as an audience. For the rest of us, the film is uneven and derivative." He gives it a C and it's rated PG-13.

